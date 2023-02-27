British High Commission Dhaka hosts England and Bangladesh cricket teams ahead of bilateral series

British High Commission Dhaka yesterday held a reception to celebrate the England men’s cricket team’s visit to Bangladesh and the upcoming ODI and T20I cricket series between England and Bangladesh.

Players from both Bangladesh and England cricket teams, along with technical and coaching staff attended the reception.

British Deputy High Commissioner Javed Patel welcomed guests and said:

“I am delighted to see the England cricket team, as reigning ODI and T20I world champions, visiting Bangladesh in 2023 for what I know will be an exciting series. Bangladesh’s love for cricket is incredible and I have witnessed first-hand the passion and excitement this sport brings to the country. This cricket series is another opportunity to celebrate the unwavering friendship between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.”

England cricket team is visiting Bangladesh after more than six years, following the last bilateral ODI series in 2016. This time, the two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Dhaka and Chattogram.