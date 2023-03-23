PM Sheikh Hasina distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday handed over Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award) to nine individuals and one institution in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country.

The programme to distribute the highest civilian award was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium, UNB reports.

Freedom fighter Colonel Shamsul Alam (retired), Lieutenant AG Mohammad Khurshid (posthumous), martyred Khwaja Nizamuddin Bhuiyan, and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya received the award for their contributions to Bangladesh’s independence and the Liberation War in 1971.

Bangla Academy winner Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Zahid) and ICDDRB Acting Senior Director Dr Firdausi Qadri received the award for their contributions to research and training.

Late Mohammad Moinuddin Ahmed (Selim Al Deen) got the award for his contribution to literature.

Pabitra Mohan Dey and ASM Raqibul Hasan received the honour for their contribution to culture and sports, respectively.

The Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence has been awarded in the public service category.

Bangladesh honours individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day that is celebrated on March 26. The award was intriduced in 1977.