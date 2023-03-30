Prothom Alo editor, some other staff sued under DSA

A case was filed against the editor of the country’s leading newspaper, Prothom Alo, alongside other staff members under the Digital Security Act (DSA) early Thursday.

Lawyer Abdul Malek (Mashiur Malek) lodged the case at about 1.30am with Ramna Police Station.

The newspaper’s editor and publisher Matiur Rahman, reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed ‘assistant cameraman’, and unnamed others have been made accused in the case of ‘using print, online, and electronic media to tarnish the image and reputation of the state’.

The case was filed under sections 25, 31 and 35 of the DSA.

Shamsuzzaman Shams, a staff correspondent based in Savar, was sued in a separate case under the DSA just a day earlier on Wednesday afternoon, around 10 hours after being picked up from his house near Jahangirnagar University by members of the Criminal Investigation Department of police.

That case was filed at Tejgaon police station by one Golam Kibria, a resident of Mirpur in the capital, accusing Shams of publishing a fake and fabricated news on the country’s Independence Day.

Prothom Alo managed to speak to the plaintiff in the latest case, Abdul Malek, who said, “I filed a first information report (FIR). Don’t know if it (case) has been filed. They (police) have contacted different places. You know how it is with the police.”