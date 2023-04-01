Bank employee dies in Moulvibazar road mishap

A bank employee died in a road accident at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 8 am in Holichhara area under Brahmanbazar union on the Kulaura-Moulvibazar regional highway.

The dead was Hriday Chaitri, hailed form Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district. He worked at Mutual Trust Bank in Sylhet.

According to locals, the bloodstained body of the man was spotted next to his motorcycle on the road in Holichara area in the morning. Later, being informed fire service personnel recovered the body and handed it over to police station.

Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Parimal Chandra Das confirmed the matter and said the relatives of the deceased have been informed.

The body was sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.