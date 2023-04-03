Easy makeup looks to try for festive season

Don’t be afraid to experiment with bright and bold colours and have fun with your makeup on festivals with these easy makeup looks to try for festive season.

Here are five different makeup looks for festive week:

Bold Red Lip and Golden Eyes

Start with a golden eyeshadow on the lids and blend it into the crease. Line the upper lash line with black eyeliner and apply mascara. Finish the look with a bold red lipstick.

Glittery Eyes and Pink Lips

Apply a light pink eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Then, apply a glittery eyeshadow on top of the pink eyeshadow. Line the upper lash line with a black eyeliner and apply mascara. Complete the look with a light pink lipstick.

Smokey Eyes and Nude Lips

Apply a dark brown eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Use a black eyeliner to create a smoky effect on the upper and lower lash line. Apply mascara and finish with a nude lipstick.

Purple and Green Eye Makeup

Apply a purple eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Use a green eyeliner to line the upper and lower lash line. Apply mascara and finish with a clear lip gloss.

Blue Eye Makeup and Pink Lips

Apply a blue eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Use a black eyeliner to line the upper lash line and a blue eyeliner to line the lower lash line. Apply mascara and finish with a pink lipstick.

Source: Hindustan Times