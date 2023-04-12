Hajj pilgrims to apply for biometric visa from April 16

Biometric visa application for hajj pilgrims will begin from April 16 and continue till April 30.

A notification was issued on Tuesday by Ministry of Religious Affairs in this regard.

To perform Hajj-2023, biometric visas are needed by registered Hajj pilgrims.

They can apply for the visas under government management at the offices of Islamic Foundation in all districts, Islamic Foundation in Agargaon of capital, Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram Mosque Complex, office of Waqf administration and Ashkona Hajj Office, the notification said.

According to the notification, pilgrims under private management can apply for the visas through their respective agencies and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).

After applying for biometric visas, pilgrims will submit the hardcopies of application forms to passport offices and receive receipts. On the basis of moon sighting, the Hajj will be performed on June 27. A total of 1,27,198 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj this year. Of them, 15,000 will perform under government management and 12,198 pilgrims under private arrangement.