SCC election: 10 candidates fight to get nomination!

A total of 10 people have bought nomination papers of Awami League to fight for the post of mayor in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) elections. Among them, nine are Awami League leaders and one is a known face of sports.

They collected nomination papers from Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office in the last 3 days. Some have already submitted, and some will give today the last day – Wednesday (April 12).

10 people who bought the nomination papers of Awami League who want to be mayor of Sylhet are – United Kingdom Awami League Joint General Secretary Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Awami League’s former Central Organizing Secretary Advocate Misbah Uddin Siraj, Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League Vice President Asad Uddin Ahmad, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain, Muktijoddha Sangsad Metropolitan Unit. Deputy Commander of Sylhet Branch and Vice President of Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League and former councilor of Ward No. 3 Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Khaliq, Metropolitan Awami League Joint Editor and CSIC Councilor Azadur Rahman Azad, Joint Editor ATMA Hasan Zebul, son of former Mayor Badr Uddin Ahmad Kamran. Arman Ahmad Shiplu, Metropolitan Awami League leader Prince Sadruzzaman Chowdhury and businessman-sports organizer Mahiuddin Ahmad Salim.

Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi started the sale of nomination papers on Sunday morning, Deputy Secretary of the party Sayem Khan.

Sylhet City Corporation election will be held on June 21. Continuous voting in EVMs will continue from 8 am to 4 pm on this day.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is May 23. Nomination papers will be selected on May 25. And the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 1.