Legendary actor Farooque passes away

Legendary actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, better known by his stage name Farooque, passed away at a hospital in Singapore on Monday.

He breathed his last around 8:30am at Mount Elizabeth Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for the last two years.

The actor’s son Rawshan Hossain Pathan Shorot confirmed the death news of his father, adding that “Please pray for his departed soul”.

Farooque, who was also a freedom fighter, film producer and businessman, was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency in the last national election.

He made his debut on the big screen in H Akbar’s film “Jolchhobi.” His performance in Lathiyal earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975.

He was known as ‘Mia Bhai’ to mass people. He appeared in over 150 films in a career spanning more than five decades.