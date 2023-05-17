Jagannathpur’s Atiqul Haque elected first British Bangladeshi mayor to Salisbury City Council

By Matiar Chowdhury:

London: Councilor Atiqul Haque became the mayor of Wiltshire’s Salisbury City Council for the first time, shining the face of Bangladesh in Britain’s multinational society. He is the first British Bangladeshi Muslim Mayor of Salisbury City Council. On Saturday 13th May, Salisbury City Council announced his name as the 762nd The Right Worshipful Mayor of Barra in an informal ceremony. More than two hundred guests including mayors of neighboring cities, government officials, representatives of the Bangladesh High Commission in London, dignitaries of the British Multicultural Society were present to witness this historic event on Saturday. Outgoing Mayor Tom Corbin ceremoniously handed over the reins to Mayor Atiqul Haque.

Councilor Atiqul Haque who took over as Mayor said, “The people of Salisbury have made history by electing their first British Bangladeshi Muslim Mayor, proving how Salisbury can become more diverse and welcoming. I hope my mayoralty will encourage others to come forward and join Salisbury City Council. “Salisbury has been through a tough time recently, from the pandemic to the pandemic, it’s time for us to put it all behind us and move forward,” he said. I hope to promote our beautiful ancient city through more publicity campaigns. I will stand by traders and do more to enrich our high street. “One of the Mayor’s tasks for 2023-2024 will be to distribute money raised through the charity Salisbury Rotary Club during Councilor Haque’s year as Mayor between Riding for the Disabled Association and Salisbury Hospice. Donate to these charities in coordination with the Rotary Club of Wilton and using the Mayoral Appeal Rotary Club of Wilton Trust Fund hashtag. Councilor Seven Hockingall has been appointed Deputy Mayor for 2023-2024 as his deputy.It should be noted here that Councilor Atiqul Haque who was born in a noble family in the traditional village of Sreeramshi in Jagannathpur Sunamganj district of Sylhet division, grew up in Bricklane of Tower Hamlets in East London a Bengali residence, but the businessman famaly moved to the Salisbury area of ​​Wiltshire. 100% of the English built their homes in inhabited areas. Mr. Haque joined mainstream British politics in 2010. Since 2013 he has been serving as a councilor for the Conservative party. He is the only Bengali Conservative Party Councilor elected again and again.

Bangladesh has a historical relationship with this Salisbury. On January 8, 1972, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman When he came to London after being released from prison in Pakistan The then British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath. Even then, Britain did not formally recognize Bangladesh. The then British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath saluted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of independent Bangladesh. Not only that, when Bangabandhu reached number ten Downing Street, Sir Edward Heath opened his car door. Britain recognized Bangladesh after a month and a half. This is Salisbury’s son, Sir Edward Heath. Councilor Atiqul Haque contacted the Bangladesh High Commission in London to preserve this memory. Present High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasnim visited Salisbury Council and Sir Edward Heath’s birthplace at the invitation of Councilor Atiqul Haque. To commemorate this memory, the Bangladesh High Commission in London launched the ‘Bangabandhu-Edward Heath Friendship Award’. Behind which Karigarh is Atiqul Haque.