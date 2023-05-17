UK diaspora united to win Anwaruzzaman in Sylhet city



By Matiar Chowdhury:

London: It is our responsibility and duty to make Anwaruzzaman

Chowdhury win the Sylhet city election regardless of party affiliation. He

is not only the nominated candidate of Awami League, he is also the

representative of all expatriates irrespective of party affiliation. If Mr.

Chowdhury is elected mayor of Sylhet city, he will play a role in building

a smart Sylhet city, the hopes and aspirations of millions of expatriates

will also be rewarded. Speakers said these things at the election rally

organized by Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury Campaign Committee UK on

Monday May15th yesterday.

The speakers said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has nominated

Anwaruzzanan Chowdhury for the development of Sylhet city and

solving all the problems of expatriates. UK Jubo League President

Fakhrul Islam Madhu presided over the meeting at 6:00 pm London time

and UK Jubo League joint Secretary Jamal Ahmad Khan and UK Jubo

League General Secretary Salim Ahmad Khan jointly moderated

Anwaruzaman Chowdhury's victory Veteran politician Sultan Mahmud

Sharif,

United Kingdom Awami League General Secretary Syed Sajidur

Rahman Farooq, United Kingdom Awami League Organizing Secretary

Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury's son Rai

Hanuzzaman Chowdhury, United Kingdom Women's Awami League

President Khaleda Qureshi, Vice President Anjuman Ara Anju, Meher

Nigar Chowdhury, Nazma Hossain, Rahela Sheikh, Hosneyara Matin,

Syeda Nazneen Sultana Shikha, Kalpana Hamza, Amina Ali, Atafur

Rahman Mojahid, Nurul Haque Lala Mia, Shah Azizur Rahman,

Advocate Shah Farooq, Robin Pal, Koyes Chowdhury, Zobair Ahmad,

Syed Tamim Ahmad, Ahad Chowdhury Babu and others. A large

number of expatriates from different cities of Britain participated in the

meeting.

The speakers said that since Anwaruzzanan Chowdhury's candidature

was confirmed, every expatriate has been working for him from his own

position. Some are calling their relatives in the country and requesting

them to work in the field for him or some have gone from London to the

country to work. Before the elections, thousands of expatriates,

regardless of party affiliation, pledged to go to the country and work for

him. Joining on Skype from Sylhet, the mayoral candidate

Anwaruzzanan Chowdhury said that I have been doing politics on the

ideals of the father of the nation since my school life. I have been

serving you to the best of my ability.

I have been working for the greater Silator diaspora. I have stood by the

expatriates who have heard about the problems of a class of land in the

country who are indulging in absorbing the wealth of expatriates. The

leader loves me, that's why he nominated me to Sylhet City, I will have

the opportunity to work more as a public representative. I have already

announced the election manifesto. Not only Sylhet city, I will work as a

representative of all expatriates. I have always been with you—am and

always will be. Your prayers and love are my wealth.