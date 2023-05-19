30 injured as police baton-charge at BNP rally in Khulna, 10 detained

At least 30 people including police personnel were injured in a clash between the law enforcers and BNP supporters over holding a pre- scheduled rally of the party in front of Khulna Press Club in the city on Friday afternoon.

Khulna Metropolitan Unit BNP member secretary Shafiqul Islam Tuhin claimed that at least 20 leaders and activists of their party were injured in the police attack.

Several party men including their leaders Mujibur Rahman and Jahidul Rahman also sustained bullet injuries and 10 BNP men were detained from the rally venue, he said.

Later, the injured were admitted to several hospitals of the city.

“Police opened fire on us, charged batons and used tear gas to spoil the rally without any provocation,” he added.

According to party insiders, there was a scheduled rally in front of the Press Club on Friday afternoon to press home their 10-point demand including resignation of the government, stoppage of fake cases and mass arrest and protest of the government’s corruption among others.

In the noon, the party men from different areas of the district and city started gathering at the venue and a clash broke out when police obstructed a procession heading towards the rally venue, they said.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) deputy commissioner Md Tajul Islam said, “We were forced to use teargas when the BNP men threw brickbats targeting us without any excuse”.

10 BNP men from the spot and some cops were injured in the incident, he said.

An additional number of the law enforcing agencies were deployed to avert any unexpected and the situation was now under control, the official added.