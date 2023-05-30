HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case

The High Court has upheld a trial court verdict that sentenced BNP leaders Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman to jail in corruption cases.

An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu delivered the judgement after dismissing the appeals filed by Aman and his wife challenging the lower court verdict.

The HC also directed the couple to surrender before a lower court in two weeks in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on March 6, 2007, filed a graft case against the couple with Kafrul Police Station for amassing wealth illegally and concealing information in his wealth statement.

A special court on June 21, 2007, sentenced Aman to 13 years’ imprisonment in the case. Meanwhile, his wife Sabera was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by the same court as she was found guilty of abetting the offence.

Following an appeal filed by the couple, the HC on August 16, 2010 acquitted them of the graft charges.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on May 26, 2014, cancelled the HC verdict and asked it to hold a fresh hearing on their appeals.