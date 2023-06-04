PM will decide when election-time govt will be formed: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will decide when the election-time government will be formed.

“According to the Constitution, our state is governed in the Westminister model of parliamentary system. Therefore, the prime minister will decide when to form a small government or an election-time government,” the law minister said while responding to a question from reporters after inaugurating a training workshop at the Judicial Administration Training Institute on Sunday.

The PM has already provided an outline of who can participate in the election-time government, he added.

Meanwhile, referring to a UN special rapporteur’s remarks on Digital Security Act, the law minister said the government understood the necessity of amending the act long before the UN special rapporteur’s opinion.

He said the Digital Security Act will be amended by September this year to stop the misuse and abuse of the act.

“Some amendments to the Digital Security Act will be required to stop the abuse of it, and we have already discussed that,” he said.

“The amendment doesn’t depend on anyone’s prescription. We have already acknowledged the misuse of the act, and are now taking steps to prevent it.”