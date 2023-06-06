SCC Election 2023 : Summary of women candidates

A total of 87 women candidates are contesting in the Sylhet City Corporation elections, one in the general ward and one in the reserved ward (women councillor).

Among these 87 women councilor candidates for 14 reserved wards who will be elected through EVMs in Sylhet City Corporation elections to be held on June 21.

Advocate Roksana Begum Shahnaz is the only (female) councilor candidate in general ward in Sisik election. 25 General Ward No. 25 is doing election with kite marks.

The 87 women candidates in the reserved ward (women councillors) are, in Ward No. 1, the present councilors are Advocate Salma Sultana and Achia Begum.

In Ward 2, the current councilors are Kulsuma Begum Popi, Runa Begum, Josna Ahmed, Tahmina Rahman Roba.

In Ward No 3, the current councilors are Rebecca Begum Renu, Robi Begum, Neharun Begum, Shyamali Sarkar, Muslima Nazneen Hasan, Nachri Ahmad Nupur and Ruksana Khanam.

In Ward No 4, present Councilor Masuda Sultana, former Chancellor Ruhena Khanam Mukta, Umme Salma, Advocate Zohra Jasmine, Tahmina Begum, Ruby Begum, Salma Begum, Su Naya Akhter Souchna and Rupiya Khanam.

In Ward No 5, current councilor Shahana Begum Shanu, former councilor Diba Rani Dey, Jayashree Das Jaya.

Shahnara Begum and Mocha are the current councilors in Ward No 6 Kamrun Nahar Chowdhury.

In Ward No 7, the current councilors are Nazneen Akhtar Kana, Mahmuda Nazim Ruby, Nargis Sultana and Dayna Begum Sumaiya.

In Ward No 8, current councilor Rebecca Akhter Lucky, former councilor Saleha Kabir Sepi, Sharmin Akhter Ruby and Hena Begum.

Sadia Sharmin Sumi, Najma Begum, Shiuli Akhtar, Chamirun Nesha and Achma Begum in Ward No 9.

Hashina Begum, Ruma Akhtar, Ayesha Khatun Koli, Hochne Ara Begum, Arpana Rani Ghosh, Julekha Begum, Mahmuda Islam Chowdhury and Tahmina Sultana in Ward No 10.

Sajeda Begum, Khela Rani Nath, Fatema Begum Sathi, Rahela Begum, Ropsana Akhtar, Ruksana Begum, Parbin Begum, Mazrana Tahreen Khaliq and Amina Begum in Ward No 11.

Saleha Begum, Achma Akhter Parveen, Hajera Begum, Najma Akhter, Fatema Akhter Parul, Rumi Ahmad, Shireen Akhter, Selina Akhter and Lippi Begum in Ward No 12.

Fatema Begum, Nekhbul Begum, Rezia Begum, Dolly Begum, Lovely Begum, Khaleda Akhtar Shapla, Shiuli Parveen, Kulsuma Begum Tahmina, Shobha Akhtar, Resma Begum, Jolly Purkayastha and Sheikh Taslima Ali Hena in Ward No 13.

Nurjahan Begum, Subina Begum Subna in Ward No 14.

There are 42 wards in this metropolitan area of 79.50 square kilometers. Where the total number of voters is 4 lakh 87 thousand 753 people. Among them 2 lakh 54 thousand 363 men, 2 lakh 33 thousand 384 women. Total centers 190 and polling booths 1 thousand 364.