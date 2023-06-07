Stern action against irregularity in RCC polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has warned that stern action will be taken against muscle power and irregularity in the upcoming election of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).

“The RCC election will be held using electronic voting machines (EVM). It’s not a complex matter. So, do not spread rumors about the EVM,” he said while sharing views with the contenders of the RCC election at Shilpakala Academy here today as the chief guest.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said there will be closed circuit (CC) cameras in each of the centres for monitoring the election process. “We will stop the election if there are massive irregularities and influence,” he added.

Election Commissioner Brig Gen Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd) and Secretary Jahangir Alam addressed the meeting as special guests with Commissioner of Rajshahi Division GSM Jafarullah in the chair.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Baten, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Anisur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed and Superintendent of Police Masud Hossain also spoke.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal also warned that the candidacy will be cancelled if any contender does not follow the election code of conduct.

Reminding the candidates, he said there are level playing fields in the election and the candidates are conducting their respective election campaigns easily.

The CEC said they have so far conducted 700 to 800 elections and none could bring any irregularity against them as the elections were held transparently.

“We are not in government, we are performing duties as per the constitution,” he said, adding that Rajshahi’s election will also be held properly like Gazipur.