Rajshahi, Sylhet City polls underway thru’ EVMs

Rajshahi and Sylhet City Corporations’ elections are going on peacefully through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The voting began at 8am on Wednesday.

For the first time in Rajshahi City Corporation’s history, elections are being held in all 155 centres through (EVMs).

People were seen standing in long queues to cast their votes since morning in both cities.

Eight mayoral candidates including Awami League-backed Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury are contesting the polls in Sylhet while four mayoral contenders including Awami League-backed AHM Khairuzzaman Liton are contesting in Rajshahi.

There are 3,51,982 voters in Rajshahi to exercise their right of franchise in 1,153 rooms of 155 polling centres in 30 wards.

Meanwhile, in Sylhet, the total number of voters in the city corporation is 4,87,753.