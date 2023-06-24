Visiting UN official lauds Bangladesh’s role in peacekeeping operations

United Nations (UN) Under Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, Catherine Pollard paid a courtesy call on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at her office in Dhaka on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed, in detail, about women empowerment, gender equality, Rohingya issue, parliamentary session and participation of women in peacekeeping missions, BSS reports.

The speaker said that the constitution of Bangladesh mentions the equal rights of men and women and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved commendable progress in women empowerment and ensuring gender equality.

She said that a house is being provided in the joint name of both the husband and wife of a family under Sheikh Hasina’s special initiative ‘Ashrayan Prakalpa’.

Thus, the rights of women are being protected, she added.

The speaker said that the Prime Minister is providing cash allowance for pregnant and lactating mothers.

PM Sheikh Hasina has also arranged widow allowance, old age allowance and disability allowance under the social safety net which is also helping to reduce the extreme poverty rate of the country, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Under Secretary-General of the United Nations for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard acknowledged Bangladesh’s longstanding and substantial contribution to UN peacekeeping operations.

She praised Bangladesh’s success in empowering women, the release added.

Pollard also lauded the active role of Bangladesh in the peacekeeping operations by mentioning that the ongoing UN peacekeeping operations are becoming increasingly complex and expensive unlike the peacekeeping operations of the past.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Special Assistant to the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Russell Daragh and senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat were also present, among others.