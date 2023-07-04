Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman

Former Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia has been shifted to Cumila central jail from Kashimpur.

She was sent to the Cumilla prison by a prison van around 5:30pm on Monday.

Senior jail super Md Obaidur Rahim confirmed the matter at 1am on Tuesday.

Apart from that, jailer Farhana, deputy jailer Jannatul Tayeba and matron Fatema have been sent a show-caused notice.

The prison authorities said they took the decision as Papia along with jail guards and some inmates allegedly tortured a woman prisoner named Runa Layla inside the jail. They also snatched away cash taka from Runa Layla.

The victim’s brother made the allegations in a complaint filed with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gazipur on June 25.

Victim Runa Layla secured bail on June 27.

Runa’s brother Abdul Karim in his complaint said he learnt that Runa had Tk 7,700 on her which was found during a search. In order to take the money from her, Papia, along with habildars took her sister to a place where there is no CCTV coverage and tortured her.

Runa is currently undergoing treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.