Carrie Johnson announces birth of third child with Boris Johnson

Carrie Johnson has announced she has given birth to her third child with husband Boris Johnson.

In an Instagram post with a picture of her holding the newborn, Mrs Johnson wrote: “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am.

“(Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)”.

She added: “Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

“Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude.

“Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding?

“Time for a drink”, she added.

Frank is the younger sibling of the couple’s two other children, Wilf and Romy.

He is thought to be Mr Johnson’s eighth child.