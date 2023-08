A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Dhaka and rest of the country on Monday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), very strong shaking from the earthquake was felt at 8:49pm Bangladesh time on the Bangladesh-India border.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the depth of 10km at Kanaighat in Sylhet district and 18km northwest of Karimganj district of Assam in India.

No casualties were reported till filing this report on Monday night.