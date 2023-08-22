Journalist Habibur Rahman Khan dies

Habibur Rahman Khan, senior reporter of Bangla daily Jugantor, died from heart attack on Tuesday. He was 42.

Family members said he complained of chest pain around 4:00pm.

Habibur was rushed to the National Heart Foundation at Mirpur Section-2, where doctors declared him dead at 4:30pm, said his wife Farzana Mahmud.

The journalist left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Habibur studied Hons and Master’s in Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University. After completion of education, started his career as a journalist. He was a member of Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists.

The family member said Habibur will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in the capital’s Mirpur on Tuesday night after a namaz-e-janaza at Mirpur Shinepukur Housing Jame Mosque.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, and Dhaka Union of Journalists expressed shock at the sudden demise of Habibur. They prayed for the salvation of his departed soul.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed sorrow for the journalist’s death and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.