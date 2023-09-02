24th session of JS begins Sunday

The 24th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin on Sunday.

The session will begin at 5:00pm at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area, said a JS press release earlier, reports BSS.

On August 16, President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the 24th session of the parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed restriction on carrying all kinds of weapons, explosives, other harmful substances and holding rallies around the Jatiya Sangsad and adjacent areas from midnight last night.

The restrictions have been imposed to ensure undisrupted movement during the parliament session, said DMP in a notice signed by Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

The ban will be in force until the JS session ends.

The restriction will remain effective in the area from Mohakhali crossing on Dhaka-Mymensingh road to Banglamotor crossing via Old Airport; from Western corner of Banglamotor Link Road, through Hotel Sonargaon Road to SAARC Fountain; from the eastern end of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road; from Shyamoli crossing to the junction of Dhanmondi-16 (Old-27) road; from Rokeya Sarani link road, through old 9th division crossing to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing; from the east end of Indira Road to west end of Manik Mia Avenue; and the restricted area of the Jatiya Sangsad and all the roads and lanes in the area.