Janmashtami today

The Hindu community is celebrating Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, on Wednesday with due religious fervour.

According to Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the universe as Lord Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day, the eighth of “Shukla Pakkha” in the month of Bhadra in Dwapara Yuga in order to protect “Dharma” from the hands of evil.

The day is a public holiday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of the Hindu community on the eve of the occasion.

National dailies published special articles while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations are airing special programmes highlighting different aspects of the eventful life of Lord Krishna.