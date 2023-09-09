Oust fascist Awami League govt at any cost: Fakhrul

Calling upon the party leaders and workers to remain cautious, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the fascist and authoritarian Awami League government will have to be defeated at any cost, because there is no alternative to it.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a rally organised in front of the party’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, Dhaka City North and Dhaka City South units of BNP brought seperate mass processions at Nayapaltan. BNP held a brief rally after the mass processions reached there. Despite rain began at that time, the leaders and workers started hearing the address of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir amid rain.

The mass procession of the Dhaka City North BNP began at Better Life Hospital premises at Rampura and ended in front of the party’s central office at Nayapaltan parading Abul Hotel – Malibagh Railgate – Mouchak – Malibagh Crossing — Shantinagar- Kakrail Crossing — and Nightingale Crossing, while the mass procession of the Dhaka City South BNP began at Kamlapur and than ended at the party’s central office premises parading Pirjongi Mazar – Arambagh — and Fakirapool Crossing.

Responding to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remarks that the minority communities may face attack if BNP goes to power, Mirza Fakhrul said they (Awami League) attack the minority communities and put the blames on the opposition parties. Because of it, he called upon all to remain united and cautious.

He said people of the country, irrespective of the party affiliation, have become united. “This mostrous government will have to be defeated being united. You are suffering being soaked in rain. Yo may have to face more pain. In spite of all these difficulties, you will have to establish a people’s government defeating this monstrous one.”

The rally was also addressed by BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Selima Rahman and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, among others.