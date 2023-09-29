PM Hasina visits Bangladesh Embassy in Washington

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has visited Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the Chancery Building in 1997, and inaugurated it in 2000.

On her arrival at the embassy on Wednesday, the PM was received by Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran with a flower bouquet, said a message from the mission, UNB reports.

She first paid deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his bust at the Bangabandhu Corner of the embassy.

She stood in solemn silence there for sometimes as a mark of profound respect to the Father of the Nation.

She later exchanged views with the officials of the embassy and asked them to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, professionalism, honesty and patriotism to further enhance the image of the country.

She also went round different parts of the embassy, including Shaheed Minar and Bangabandhu Corner.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and senior officials of the PMO.