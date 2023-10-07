State Minister for Foreign Affairs holds meeting with Japanese Vice Minister

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam held a very cordial meeting with KOMURA Masahiro, the Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs in Japan, at the State Guest House Padma in the capital this evening.

The Japanese vice minister, who is visiting Bangladesh for the soft launch of the 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, expressed his satisfaction on the recent development achievements in Bangladesh.

In a cordial meeting, the two sides discussed with various aspects of bilateral collaborations including that of the civil aviation.

The state minister reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to uphold the democratic process. The Japanese vice minister assured for ongoing Japanese technical assistance in Bangladesh’s endeavour of progress and prosperity.