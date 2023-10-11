US observers wanted to know difference between DSA & CSA: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday (October 11) said the visiting pre-election observer delegation of the US wanted to know the difference between the Digital Security Act (DSA) and the Cyber Security Act (CSA).

He told reporters after the meeting with the visiting team in the Ministry of Law this afternoon.

Anisul Haque said, “What they discussed with me is about the CSA and the DSA, also regarding the upcoming elections.”

“I ensured the team that elections will be free and peaceful. The government is committed to holding free, fair and peaceful elections,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said “I cleared them the difference between DSA and CSA. After that, they did not give me any suggestion regarding both the laws.”

“They wanted to know about our judiciary system. I told them the entire history of our Judiciary. They also wanted to know about the backlog of cases,” he also added.