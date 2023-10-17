Winners of Black British Business Awards 2023 announced

Winners of the annual Black British Business Awards (BBBA) were announced at a glitzy central London ceremony.

The awards, held at the InterContinental London Park Lane, saw winners including a Netflix marketing executive, an Extreme E-racing engineer and a leading fashion creative for ASOS.

The BBBA’s celebrate black excellence in expansive industries including business, arts, media, STEM and finance, with thirteen categories in its tenth edition.

The top prize of the night, Black Business Person of the Year, went to Aaron Lynch, Netflix’s senior manager in Global Creative Marketing, who has been instrumental in the launch of rebooted shows including Top Boy and Black Mirror franchises.

One of the night’s other lucky recipients was George Imafidon MBE, from Peckham, who picked up the Entrepreneur Rising Star award.

Mr Imafidon is the CEO of STEM-focused recruitment platform Motivez, helping to secure opportunities in the industry for young people from diverse backgrounds.

He said: “It felt like a lot of firms that were doing recruitment were very transactional in their kind of approach. We wanted to humanise that process, and we knew that people who were typically underrepresented within the whole STEM landscape would need a different approach, it wasn’t a one size fits all situation.

“We just knew that it would be a lot more programmatic than just matchmaking of candidates and taking the best of the best, and giving them on to employers, we really wanted to see a transformation in the young people.”

At just 26-years-old, Imafidon’s work has already resulted in him becoming a recipient of an MBE, with the King’s Honors List recognising the work Mr Imafidon has done for young people in STEM industries.

His work also caught the eye of Sir Lewis Hamilton, who he now works with on his X44 team, and is a committee member of the Hamilton Commission, which encourages more diversity within motorsport.

“We’re trying to bring these people with unconventional experiences and different insights into these environments, because we believe wholeheartedly, from our personal experience, that’s where so much innovation comes from.“