Journo injured in Segunbagicha clash passes away

A journalist who was injured during the clash between police and BNP activists on Saturday has died while receiving treatment.

The deceased Rafique Bhuiyan was a member of the National Press Club and a former member of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).

Rafique Bhuiyan was going to the press club on a rickshaw on Saturday afternoon when he was caught in a clash between BNP activists and police at Segunbagicha. He fell from the rickshaw and hit his head.

The journalist was taken to the BIRDEM hospital, where the doctors said the injuries caused bleeding inside his skull. He later succumbed to his injuries.