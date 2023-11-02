BCL leader dies in Moulvibazar road crash

A local Chhatra League leader was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal upazila early Thursday.

Deceased Tarek Chowdhury, 22, was a joint general secretary of BCL Sreemangal Govt College unit.

Witnesses said a private car heading to Moulvibazar from Sreemangal lost control and collided with a roadside tree in Noagaon area of the upazila at around 1 am. Five people, including the driver and the passenger, were seriously injured.

Local people tried to rescue the injured but failed. Later, police and fire service personnel rescued the injured and sent them to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Tarek Chowdhury dead.

Sreemangal Police Station officer-in-charge Jahangir Hossain Sardar confirmed it.