PM Sheikh Hasina orders action against AL leader for threatening US Ambassador

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to take measures against the individual who has threatened a foreign diplomat through his public speech.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam confirmed it on Friday, reports UNB.

He said Bangladesh respects all norms and responsibilities related to diplomatic relations and expects full reciprocity.

The prime minister issued the directives while charing the AL central committee meeting on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the United States said they expect the host government of any country to take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of their personnel and facilities.

“Safety and security of our diplomatic personnel and our diplomatic facilities is of utmost importance. I think such kind of violent rhetoric is deeply unhelpful,” said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel when asked about the remarks made by a local union-level Awami League leader Mujibul Haque Chowdhury.

Patel also referred to the country’s obligations under the Vienna Convention and the diplomatic conventions that exist under that.

Awami League lawmaker Mohammad A Arafat said even though the district Awami League usually warns any union-level leader for any wrongdoing, in this case, the central Awami League will show-cause and warn Mujibul Haque.

“There is no doubt that the government of Bangladesh will take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of the diplomats, their personnel, and their facilities in line with the country’s obligations under the Vienna Convention and the diplomatic conventions,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Union-level Awami League leader Mujibul in one of his public speeches, threatened to beat US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

“Union is the lowest tier of the party, and thousands of people from that level say many things every day that we don’t pay much attention to. The Awami League is also not a regimented party; therefore, the grassroots leaders enjoy freedom of speech,” Arafat said.

“But in this particular case, I condemn the obnoxious statement made by the union-level leader of the Awami League. I would like to urge all the lowest-tier AL leaders to exercise caution and not violate any diplomatic etiquette,” he added.