No scope for dialogue now: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said that there is no scope for dialogue now as the schedule of the upcoming national election will be announced today.

Quader said this to reporters after a meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass at the secretariat on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, “If some of the Jatiya Party do not want to stay with the Awami League, it’s their own decision. We are not forcing anyone to stay with us.”

“I will informed the party leaders about the letter sent by the United States, including the party president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After discussion, the decision will be taken.”

Earlier this morning, Peter Hass came to the secretariat with a letter sent by the US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

“I have received and read the letter, and it is about holding free, fair and neutral election,” the Awami League general secretary added.