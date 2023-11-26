Three celebrities get AL nomination

Three celebrates have been nominated by the Awami League (AL) for the 12th parliamentary election.

AL nominated popular actor Asaduzzaman Noor for Nilphamari -2 constituency, singer Momtaz for Manikganj-2, and actor Ferdous Ahmed for Dhaka-10

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the party’s nominees for 300 parliamentary seats at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at least 120 celebrates from cultural sector had collected nomination form from AL to contest the election.

Actor Mahiya Mahi has collected a nomination form for the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency, while actor Masud Parvez Rubel is for Barisal-3. Television actors Shomi Kaiser and Rokeya Prachi have sought party nominations from Feni-3, film actor Shimla for Jhenaidah-1, actor Danny Sidak for Dhaka-10, and comedian Siddiqur Rahman for Dhaka-17 and Tangail-1.