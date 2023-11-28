BNP leaders who cannot accept Tarique will come to elections: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said that the BNP leaders who cannot accept Tarique Rahman as a leader will come to contest in the upcoming national elections.

“I have information that the BNP leaders who cannot accept Tarique Rahman as a leader will come to contest in the election. They have made different platforms for joining the polls,” Kamal said while talking to the journalists at his office in the capital in the afternoon.

The home minister said, “Many of the BNP don’t like its leadership. That’s why they are trying to take part in the election making new parties. Moreover, many of them are also trying to be candidates from the BNP.”

Kamal said the BNP is spreading propaganda and talking about irrelevant topics when people of the country have turned away from it (BNP), and for that reason, it won’t come to the elections.

The parliamentary election will be held on time, he added.