BNP’s 48-hour countrywide blockade begins Sunday

The BNP and like-minded opposition parties’ next round of 48-hour blockade from Sunday morning.

The blockade will encompass road-rail-waterways across the country.

The blockade will begin at 6:00am on Sunday and end at 6:00am on Tuesday. It will be the 10th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing on Saturday night, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the country’s people and the supporters of BNP and other opposition parties to observe the programme spontaneously to make it a success.

Vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.

Earlier on Thursday, Rizvi announced a fresh blockade programme around three hours before the end of the opposition’s day-long hartal – a change up to coincide with the EC’s deadline for submitting nomination papers for said election – on the same grounds.

He said other opposition parties, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous movement with BNP, will also observe a similar programme.

The opposition parties observed blockades in eight phases to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next election under a non-partisan administration.

They also observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal on October 29 in protest against the attacks on BNP’s grand rally at Nayapaltan that ended amid the incidents of torching vehicles and clashes, leaving three people dead.

Half an hour into the start of BNP’s much-talked-about grand rally at Nayapaltan on October 28, BNP leaders and workers locked in a clash with the ruling party activists and police at Kakrail. The violent clashes soon spread around Nayapaltan, foiling the rally midway.