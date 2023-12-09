BNP wants unleashing terrorism on human rights day: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP wants to carry out terrorist activities in the name of countrywide programme on the Human Rights Day on Sunday.

He made the comments at a press conference held at the political office of the party’s president at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, urged the people as well as the party men to remain alert against any possible terrorist activities of the BNP.

Conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad centering the forthcoming national polls scheduled for January 7, he said adding even evil efforts are on to create a famine in the country.

“But the AL is not anxious at all as the party has political strength and steadfastness to face any such conspiracy,” he said.

Obaidul Quader said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formulated the National Human Rights Commission Act in 2009 with a view to establishing democracy and rule of law. The commission is working independently and neutrally, he said.

Since its inception AL leaders Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled for establishing human rights of people and now Sheikh Hasina as their successor has been continuing the struggle, he said.

AL has been continuing to take steps to establish all kinds of constitutional rights of the people, said the party’s general secretary.

Referring to the US sanctions against 37 individuals of 13 countries Obaidul Quader said they imposed the sanctions for obstructing or trying to hinder election process.

“But, we don’t find any logical ground for such sanction against us. It may apply against those who would obstruct holding free and fair election and unlash terrorism to foil the poll,” Quader said.

Quader said Bangladesh experienced the cruelest human rights violation on August 15 in 1975, when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed with his wife, children and family members.

“Even the killers didn’t spare minor children and pregnant woman. But, advocates of human rights remained silent at that time. Rather we have seen many local and international HR organizations to promote them, he lamented.

