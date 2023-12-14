Fakhrul’s bail: HC to hold rule hearing on Dec 17

The hearing on a rule issued by the High Court asking about BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s bail in a case filed over the attack on Chief Justice’s residence will be held on Sunday (December 17).

An HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin set the date for holding the hearing.

Earlier on December 7, the same bench issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should not be granted bail in a case. The government was asked to respond to the rule within a week.

Advocate Sagir Hossain Leon filed the petition on behalf of Fakhrul with the concerned bench of the High Court on Sunday (December 3).

Earlier on November 22, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court rejected the bail petition of the BNP secretary general in the same case.

On October 29, police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on charges of vandalism and attack on the Chief Justice’s residence during a BNP rally on October 28.

Apart from Mirza Fakhrul, 59 leaders and activists, including BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, were accused in the case.

The BNP secretary general was arrested in the case on October 29. Later, a bail petition was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka. The court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.