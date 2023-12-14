Habiganj road mishap leaves three dead

Habiganj Correspondent : Three passengers of a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw were killed when they were hit by a pickup van in Habiganj’s Chunarughat upazila on Thursday.

The accident happened in the afternoon in Chanbhanga area of the upazila.

The deceased were Tanim, 25, a resident of Durgapur village of the upazila, Tamanna Akter, 20, of Ramshree village and Sufia Khatun, 45, of Umednagar in Habiganj town.

According to locals, a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw with some passengers was going to Chunarughat from Shayestaganj. When the vehicle reached Chanbhanga area, a pickup van from the opposite direction ran over the auto-rickshaw. Three passengers died on the spot.

Habiganj Police Chunarughat-Madhavpur Circle senior assistant superintendent Nirmalendu Chakrabarty said police seized two cars. The bodies have been kept in the hospital.