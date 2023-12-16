PM Sheikh Hasina sends gifts to Freedom Fighters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted all the Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day.

Like the previous years, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road at Mohammadpur in the city as a mark of her good wishes for them, reports BSS.

On behalf of the premier, her Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over the items to the war-wounded FFs this morning, said an official release of the Prime Minister’s press wing.

The Freedom Fighters thanked and expressed gratitude to the prime minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They also expressed gratitude to the premier for undertaking massive steps for their rehabilitation including construction of Mutijoddha Tower-1, a 13-storey residential and commercial building, at Mohammadpur.

The FFs and their family members wished Sheikh Hasina good health and long life.

They hoped that the Awami League which led the Liberation War will win the next national election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

“The freedom fighters and their families will remain well-protected if architect of the independent Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is in power. Not only that the development and advancement of the country will be continued and the country will turn into smart Bangladesh,” they said.

There are residential flats and shops in the Muktijoddha Tower-1 for 80 families of the war-wounded FFs.

The nation is celebrating the 53rd Victory Day today marking the most precious day when the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces after a nine-month-long War of Liberation in 1971.

Fifty- two years back on December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and for the supreme sacrifice of three million martyrs and the honour of two lakh mothers and sisters.