King and Queen at Sandringham church for New Year’s Eve service

King Charles and Queen Camilla waved at a crowd of onlookers as they arrived at church on New Year’s Eve.

They attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

The King and Queen were greeted by the Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams.

Members of the public were photographed being searched by police as they waited to catch a glimpse of the royals.

The Queen, who was wearing a light blue coat and hat and black gloves, walked alongside the King as they smiled and waved at royal fans.

It came after the royal family marked Christmas Day by attending the traditional church service on the King’s Sandringham estate.

The late Queen regularly attended Sunday services while staying at Sandringham.