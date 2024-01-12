Prime Minister appoints six advisers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has appointed her six advisers, a cabinet division notification said.

The advisors are Salman F Rahman, Gowher Rizvi, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Mashiur Rahman, Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique. and Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the former principal secretary to PM, was appointed as an adviser this time.

Meanwhile, Sajeeb Wazed Joy resigned as the prime minister’s ICT adviser on November 29, 2023.

The six have been appointed with the rank and status of a cabinet minister, the Cabinet Division said in a notice issued on Thursday.

They will enjoy all the facilities, including the salary, allotted for a minister.