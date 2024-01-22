Govt pry schools to start from 10am due to cold weather

The government on Monday changed the school hours for all government primary schools due to the ongoing cold wave across the country.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a circular revising the school timing on Monday (22 January).

Under the new schedule, all government primary schools will now start at 10am instead of 9am.

It said this decision will remain in effect till January 31.

In addition, as per the order issued on January 16 by the ministry concerned, if the temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius, the directive to close schools will remain in effect.