Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reunite after 15 years for ‘Love and War’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to helm his upcoming multi-starrer film, “Love and War”, featuring the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The exciting announcement was made by Vicky and Alia via their social media platforms, accompanied by a slate bearing the distinct signatures of all three lead actors.

The specific genre and plot details of the film have not been officially revealed, although it has been labeled as an epic drama. The highly anticipated Ranbir-Alia-Vicky project is set to commence production in the coming months and is scheduled for a grand release on Christmas 2025.

This film marks the first collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor since “Saawariya”, the actor’s debut film in 2007. Notably, Ranbir had previously worked with the filmmaker as an assistant during the making of “Black” (2005), starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan.

It will mark the first collaboration between Bhansali and Vicky Kaushal. For Alia Bhatt, it will be her second venture with the filmmaker following her acclaimed role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” (2022), which earned her a National Award in 2023. Additionally, this film holds significance as it signifies the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt since their marriage in 2022.