One dies of Nipah virus in Manikganj

A man died of Nipah virus in Manikganj on Sunday, district civil surgeon office confirmed the information.

In 2023, ten people among 14 infected with Nipah virus died. The number of deaths is the highest compared to the last seven years.

Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), provided the information in a press conference on December 10.

Nipah outbreaks are usually seen in the winter. Raw date juice is mixed with bat excrement or saliva and that excrement or saliva contains Nipah virus germs.

Therefore, people can get infected with the Nipah virus, if they drink raw date juice.