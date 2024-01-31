Crispy Masala Dosa

Ingredients:

Masala Mix:

l1 bowl boiled Mashed Potatoes

l ½ cup Green peas

l 1 tbsp Ghee / Clarified Butter

l 1 tsp Black Mustard Seeds

l 2 dried Red Chillies

l Few fresh Curry Leaves

l 1 tbsp raw Urad Daal

l 1 tbsp raw Channa Daal

l 1 cup Chopped Onions

l 1 tsp Turmeric Powder

l 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

l Water – As required

l Salt to taste

l Oil as required

l A pinch of Malgapodi Powder

Dosa Batter Mix:

t 1 cup Soaked Urad Daal

t 3 cup soaked Dosa rice / parboiled rice

t 1 tbsp soaked Channa Daal

t 1 tsp soaked Fenugreek Seeds

t Salt to taste

Coconut Chutney:

n 1 cup Grated Coconut

n 1 tbsp roasted Urad Daal

n 1 tbsp Lemon Juice

n 2 Green Chillies

n 1 piece Ginger

n Salt to taste

n 2 tbsp Tadka of the masala

Method:

1. For Masala: Take a pan, add ghee. Put mustard seeds, Red chillies, raw urad daal, raw channa daal, curry leaves and toss for a while to make a nice tadka. Take 2 tbsp of this tadka for the chutney and keep aside. Now add the onions, salt, turmeric powder and red chilli powder and toss it for a while. Put some water mix it well. Now add the mashed potatoes and green peas and then mix the entire thing thoroughly and let it cook for few minutes. Your masala mix for dosa is ready.

2. For Chutney: Take grated coconut, urad daal, green chillies, and ginger and grind everything well to a fine paste. Finally add salt, lemon juice and 2 tbsp of tadka which you prepared at the time of masala preparation in this paste and mix thoroughly. Your yummy chutney is ready.

3. For Dosa Batter: Take a bowl, add Channa Daal, Urad Daal, Dosa Rice, Fenugreek Seeds, and Water. Mix everything together and soak overnight. In the morning, grind the mixture to a nice fine paste, keep it aside and let it ferment for a while. Now take the dosa batter, add some salt and mix it well. Take a wok, sprinkle few drops of water and rub it with the help of tissue paper. Now take a full spoon of Dosa batter and put it on the wok and spread it in a circular motion to make a thin pancake. Put few drops of oil on top of the dosa and around it and let it splatter for a while. Then add a generous portion of the masala and spread it onto the dosa and add few drops of ghee and a pinch of malgapodi powder. Finally, fold the dosa keeping the masala intact and serve hot along with coconut chutney.