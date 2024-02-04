Essex dog attack: Woman visiting grandson is killed by dogs

A woman killed in an attack by dogs was visiting her grandson for the weekend, her family have said.

Esther Martin, 68, died at the scene of the attack in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Saturday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and the animals have been destroyed.

Ms Martin’s daughter told the BBC the animals were banned XL bully dogs but police said they were waiting for the breed to be confirmed by experts.

Sonia Martin said her mother had been visiting her 11-year-old grandson from her home in Woodford Green, London, at the time of the attack.

Ms Martin, 47, described how her nephew “ran out of the house screaming for help” and said some neighbours grabbed spades to try to “fight off” the dogs.

“We’d really like to thank all the neighbours for coming and helping and trying to save my mum’s life,” she added.

“My concern was if my nephew hadn’t run out of the house what could have then happened to him? He’s 11.”

Ch Supt Glen Pavelin, from Essex Police, said the suspect’s relationship to Ms Martin – who was a grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three – was “familial”.

Ms Martin described how she received a knock at the door from a local police officer at her home in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at 22:00 GMT, informing her that her mother was seriously hurt.

“There were adult XL bully dogs in the property, and my mum had raised concerns to the owners about them being dangerous and quite aggressive,” she said.

“There were also six puppies.”

‘Life back together’

Ms Martin said she believed the puppies had been fighting, when one of the dog’s owners told her mother to “put a broom in among them”.

“That’s when she was attacked,” she said.

Ms Martin said her mother was “getting her life back together” following the death of another daughter two years ago.

“She loved going out on day trips, the coaches were her favourite – she actually had a couple booked with one of her nieces,” she recalled.

Her mother, she said, had worked at Tesco in Leyton, east London, but retired at about the time of her daughter’s death.

Ch Supt Pavelin praised the six officers who entered the house for “their swift actions”.

“Their unflinching bravery and professionalism ensured that there is no ongoing threat to the people of Essex as a result of this incident,” he continued.

“Both dogs were destroyed inside the house.

“I would also like to thank the local people who had tried to get into the house to help Esther Martin. You should be proud.”

Ch Supt Pavelin added: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by what has happened.

“I have seen the flowers laid down for Esther Martin, as have my officers. I would like to thank all those who have come together to pay tribute to her.”

He urged anyone with information to get in touch or speak to officers at the scene.