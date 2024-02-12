Dr Sabrina indicted in EC’s case

A court in Dhaka has framed charges against JKG Healthcare chairman Dr Sabrina Chowdhury in a case filed by the Election Commission for having made two national identity (NID) cards through forgery.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed on Monday rejected a acquittal petition and framed the charges in the case. The court also set June 13 for the testimony.

On August 30, 2020, Gulshan area Election Officer Mohammad Momin Mia filed the case with Badda Police Station, under the section 14 and 15 of the National Identity Registration Act.

Later, on November 24, last year, CID police’s sub-inspector Ripon Uddin submitted chargesheet before the court.

On July 19, 2023, a Dhaka court sentenced eight top officials of JKG Health Care, including its chairman Dr Sabrina Chowdhury, to 11 years’ imprisonment in a case filed over coronavirus test fraud.

Sabrina Chowdhury is now out of bars securing bail from the Supreme Court.