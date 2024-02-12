PM Sheikh Hasina asks Ansar to work for prosperous, peaceful Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked Ansar and VDP personnel to discharge duties with honesty and courage to maintain peace for ensuring security of people and their investment to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh.

“I ask you all to work hard with passion and honesty to continue our development spree,” she said while addressing Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP)’s 44th National Assembly-2024 at its academy here as the chief guest, reports BSS.

The premier said the Ansars will have to discharge duties properly as the members of country’s largest force.

“You will have to face any ill attempt with honesty, bravery and sincerity to ensure public security,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said ensuring people’s security, protecting investment and maintaining peaceful atmosphere are the sacred duties for all to turn Bangladesh into developed and prosperous country.

She also recalled the contribution of the force with gratitude to maintain peace facing the BNP-Jamaat mayhem in 2013, 2014 and 2023.

“The precondition of the overall development of Bangladesh is to maintain peaceful political and economic situation and continue democratic process. I urge all to comply with it,” she said.

The premier said her government has made massive development in the last 15 years in the country as the people witnessed gigantic infrastructure uplift and hundred percent electrification.

“Even, self-confidence is created among the people (for the changed Bangladesh with huge development) and that was my only goal. Because, no nation can move ahead without self-confidence,” she said.

Bangladesh has the capability to face any situation, she added.

The head of the government said Bangladesh is forwarding and will continue journey of becoming a poverty and hunger free developed, prosperous, smart and Sonar Bangladesh envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The young generation is the soldier of transforming Bangladesh into a smart country that will enable them as smart citizens of Bangladesh, she said.

The premier said her government has been implementing Delta Plan-2100 to provide the new generation with an improved life up to village level after facing the climate impacts.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman, Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General AKM Aminul Haque and Commandant of the Ansar and VDP Academy Md. Nurul Hassan Faridee welcomed the prime minister on her arrival at the venue.

Sheikh Hasina handed over different medals in various categories to 170 Ansar and VDP members for their outstanding contribution to their respective fields.

She also inspected different contingents of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP riding on an open car.

She, as well, witnessed a spectacular parade of smartly-turned out contingents of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.

Later, the premier witnessed choreography and cultural programme.

Sheikh Hasina said the duty of her government is to change the fate of 17 crore people of Bangladesh by improving their socio-economic condition and ensuring security.

“We want to save the country from terrorism, militancy and drugs,” she said, reiterating her commitment to pursue zero tolerance policy against corruption and continue nationwide drive against those social menaces.

Sheikh Hasina said the Ansar was called on in any necessity of the nation that included natural calamities such as cyclone and flood and the force made commendable jobs.

The Ansar bahini has also been performing duties with very efficiency at diplomatic enclaves and other important areas, she said.

She, as well, recalled the contribution of the Ansar and VDP personnel to protect the country’s sovereignty and maintain peace alongside the military personnel at the remote hilly areas of the Chattogram Hill Tracks.

The prime minister said her government started taking various programmes for the development of Ansar bahini since the Awami League government assumed office in 1996.

“For that reason, the bahini has achieved respect at home and abroad,” she said.

She also said she wants the Ansar bahini to be involved in development of the rural areas referring to her government’s initiative “My village, my town” to ensure civic amenities of every village.

Sheikh Hasina said her government had already enacted Ansar Battalion Act 2023 replacing the old one.

The law includes a provision of making Ansar personnel’s appointment permanent from the first day of their joining, she said.

The premier said her government started making the Ansars appointment permanent since assumed office in 1996.

Mentioning that Ansar and VDP became champion for five consecutive terms in Bangladesh Games, she said they should continue the trend.

Sheikh Hasina lauded the Ansar and VDP as it is also contributing to sports and getting prizes as well.

The prime minister said her government will build a sports complex for the Ansar to help come up more new and talented sports persons who will also bring glory for the force at home and abroad.

She also briefly highlighted the initiatives taken by her government for the development and up-gradation of Ansar and VDP.

The head of the government said Ansar and VDP will also be developed as a smart force.

She said the government will make every village a smart and safe area in Smart Bangladesh.

The Ansar and VDP was formed as the “East Pakistan Ansars” in line with the East Pakistan Ansars Act of 1948, and officially launched on February 12, 1948.