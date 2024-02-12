Suspended Naogaon-2 election underway

The election to the Naogaon-2 (Dhamoirhat and Patnitala) constituency, which was postponed following the death of independent candidate Aminul Haque, is being underway on Monday.

The balloting began at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

While visiting centres in the morning, voters are found casting their votes in a festive mood as the election is being held after a long time.

Earlier on December 29, the Election Commission (EC) postponed the election for Naogaon-2 constituency due to the death of Aminul Haque.