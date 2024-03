President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday (March 1) appointed seven new state ministers.

They were Md Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, Md Abdul Wadud, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Begum Rokeya Sultana, Begum Shamsun Nahar, Waseqa Ayesha Khan and Begum Naheed Ezaher Khan.

The new state ministers were later sworn-in at Bangabhaban in the capital in the evening. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered oath to the new state ministers.